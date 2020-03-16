EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Sharma ENTERS Dharam Yoddha Garud in a pivotal role

Hrishikesh Pandey

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is known for bringing shows which are unique and can be watched with the entire family having clean comedy and high drama.

Also read: Exclusive: Sumit Arora bags Sony SAB’s Dharm Yoddha Garud

The above-mentioned channel has launched a mythological show titled Dharm Yoddha Garud produced by Contiloe Pictures.

This show is all about Garud, a bird-like creature who is a vehicle mount of Lord Vishnu, played by Faisal Khan. In the mythological drama, he takes on his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother's freedom.

Garud’s mother Vinta, essayed by Toral Rasputra and the most dangerous of all the snakes is Kaalia, essayed by Ankit Raaj. The show also stars actors Hrishikesh Pandey, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Vishal Karwal, Rishi Kashyap, Riishav Trivedi, Abhinav Kumar, Sharad Gore, and many more.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Piyali Munsi and Soni Singh being roped in for the show. Ankita Singh has joined the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Sandeep Sharma is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. He has been a part of the industry for a while now, this shall surely add to his feather.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Aman Tiwari roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Dharm Yoddha Garud

