Exclusive: Sanjay Batra roped in for Colors’ Sirf Tum

MUMBAI : Early in the day we broke the news about Kundali Bhagya actress Jasjeet Babbar being roped in for Colors’ forthcoming show Sirf Tum. The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and it is said to be inspired by Bollywood film, Kabir Singh.

Now, the latest we have learnt that actor Sanjay Batra, who has earlier been part of shows like Balika Vadhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Gathbandhan and many more, has joined the cast of Sirf Tum.

According to our sources, the actor will play Eisha’s father in the show.

Sirf Tum stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

Sirf Tum will be replacing Barrister Babu from 8 November at 8:30 PM.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!