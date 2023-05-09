EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: This is the recent trend started where a lot of TV shows are witnessing Marathi backdrop stories and feels good that Marathi actors are getting good opportunities

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Sarita Joshi in Star Plus' recently launched drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

She is portraying the role of actor Karan Veer Mehra's mother in the show.

It's been just a few days since the show has kickstarted and the viewers are in love with the storyline.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sanyogeeta opened up on bagging Rajan Shahi's show, her role and much more.

When asked about her views when she was offered a role in this show, she said, ''Actually when I got a call, I was like if they have called me for real from DKP. Because it was my dream to work with them. They had earlier offered me for some roles but things didn't work out. But this time when they called me, they told me that they want to offer me the role of parallel lead's mother. I said I have no issue.''

Spilling beans on her character, she said, ''Sarita is negative but not too much. We can say she is playing a grey character. I said I would love to do it. So, I am playing Karan Veer Mehra's mother in the show.''

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story about two families one is of a Marathi family while other is Punjabi family.

Sanyogeeta also comes from a Maharashtrian background.

When asked if she was excited to portray something like this, she said, ''I was really excited about it. I really felt nice that people are trying to explore the Marathi culture in the TV shows as in Hindi serials we have seen Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwadi and Muslim family stories. This is the recent trend started where a lot of TV shows are witnessing stories are based on Marathi backdrop. It feels good that Marathi actors are getting good opportunities to showcase their talent.''

She added, ''Marathi industry is full of talent. I am not saying that the rest of the industry doesn't have but there are many amazing actors in Marathi industry. But Marathi actors were not given chances as they thought they are regional actors. However, now the barrier is broken and I am happy about it as we get to showcase our talent on the national level.''

She continued, ''If I am portraying a role which comes from a Marathi background, I have the freedom to explore it. That helps to create a character in a better.''

The show has a lot of actors who come from a Marathi background.

Talking about her experience working with such actors, she said, ''It is fun to be around people who have the same mother tongue. There is a lot of ease and communication becomes easy. If we all are Marathi industry actors, it is quite possible that we all have worked together at some point. So, we all know each other's range. The chemistry becomes great.''

