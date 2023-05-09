EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: This is the recent trend started where a lot of TV shows are witnessing Marathi backdrop stories and feels good that Marathi actors are getting good opportunities

Sanyogeeta Bhave opens up on working with Rajan Shahi's show and DKP, shares about her character and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 12:21
Sanyogeeta Bhave

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Sanyogeeta Bhave is currently seen playing the role of Sarita Joshi in Star Plus' recently launched drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

She is portraying the role of actor Karan Veer Mehra's mother in the show. 

It's been just a few days since the show has kickstarted and the viewers are in love with the storyline. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sanyogeeta opened up on bagging Rajan Shahi's show, her role and much more. 

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

When asked about her views when she was offered a role in this show, she said, ''Actually when I got a call, I was like if they have called me for real from DKP. Because it was my dream to work with them. They had earlier offered me for some roles but things didn't work out. But this time when they called me, they told me that they want to offer me the role of parallel lead's mother. I said I have no issue.''

Spilling beans on her character, she said, ''Sarita is negative but not too much. We can say she is playing a grey character. I said I would love to do it. So, I am playing Karan Veer Mehra's mother in the show.''

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story about two families one is of a Marathi family while other is Punjabi family. 

Sanyogeeta also comes from a Maharashtrian background. 

When asked if she was excited to portray something like this, she said, ''I was really excited about it. I really felt nice that people are trying to explore the Marathi culture in the TV shows as in Hindi serials we have seen Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwadi and Muslim family stories. This is the recent trend started where a lot of TV shows are witnessing stories are based on Marathi backdrop. It feels good that Marathi actors are getting good opportunities to showcase their talent.''

She added, ''Marathi industry is full of talent. I am not saying that the rest of the industry doesn't have but there are many amazing actors in Marathi industry. But Marathi actors were not given chances as they thought they are regional actors. However, now the barrier is broken and I am happy about it as we get to showcase our talent on the national level.''

She continued, ''If I am portraying a role which comes from a Marathi background, I have the freedom to explore it. That helps to create a character in a better.''

The show has a lot of actors who come from a Marathi background. 

Talking about her experience working with such actors, she said, ''It is fun to be around people who have the same mother tongue. There is a lot of ease and communication becomes easy. If we all are Marathi industry actors, it is quite possible that we all have worked together at some point. So, we all know each other's range. The chemistry becomes great.''

Well said, Sanyogeeta!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga

Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Karanveer Mehra Star Plus Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Abhidnya Bhave Vishal Nayak Ketaki Kulkarni Garvita Sadhwani Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Amit Behl sanyogeeta bhave Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 12:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Cinema halls are back to being...
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap about two months ago. The show witnessed a generation...
EXCLUSIVE! Manoj Pahwa roped in for Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Stardom?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Exclusive! Tribhanga and Bajirao Mastani star Tanvi Azmi roped in for Ott series Wakalatnama
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jad Hadid reveals the scary experience of losing his daughter as she drowned in the pool says "She stopped breathing, her eyes were wide open and she had turned purple"
MUMBAI : Jad Hadid rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where his game was liked by the audience....
OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!
MUMBAI: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep...
Recent Stories
Bobby Deol
Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Astha Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling
Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai
OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!
Gokuldham
Gokuldham's Magical Matki: Dahi Handi
Kaveri Priyam
Exclusive! “Characters live forever”, Amrita aka Kaveri Priyam talks about the upcoming track and reports of Amrita dying, read to find out
Aastha Sharma
MUST-READ! Did you know that Neerja star Aastha Sharma was also a part of this Colors show? Read to know all about her
Garvita Sadhwani
Exclusive! “It’s a big deal to be a part of a Rajan Shahi show, and I’m fully committed to deliver my best”, Garvita Sadhwani aka Mrunal of Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si on her role the show and more