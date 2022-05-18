Exclusive! Sapna Rathore to enter in StarPlus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Sapna Rathore is an Indian actress and she is soon to enter the show, ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Writer-Producer Rajita Sharma is also coming up with a new show on Sony Television.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 20:50
MUMBAI :  Star Plus popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’, started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more interesting as it unfolds more drama with high-voltage twists and turns.

Sapna Rathore is an Indian actress and she is soon to enter the show, ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. We bring this to you exclusively and we will keep you updated with more details about her character soon.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar may be a new show but it has managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience very quickly. The show airs on Star Plus and is produced by Rajita Sharma.

Writer-Producer Rajita Sharma is also coming up with a new show on Sony Television. She is Known for writing serials like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tum Dena Saath Mera. She had also co-produced Gangaa, under her banner Magic Lantern Productions along with Sphere Origins.

In the show, we recently saw that, Diya breaks her friendship with Kajal saying that she is not a trustworthy person. Bhavna provokes Armaan against Diya. 

Jaggi and Kajal frame Diya in an extra marital affair while Armaan believes them and starts hating Diya while regretting marrying her.

