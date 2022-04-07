Exclusive! Saraswatichandra fame Rahul Ram Manchanda roped in for Dangal TV’s Nath - Zevar ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that television’s one of the most celebrated actors – Rahul Ram Manchanda has been roped in for Dangal TV’s show - Nath - Zevar ya Zanjeer starring actress Chahat Pandey and actor Avinash Mishra.

He would be playing the role of the negative lead wherein his name would be Kishore.

His entry would bring a lot of changes in the lives of Mahua and the rest of the family members of Mahua.

The show is bankrolled by Shoonya Square Productions.

Prior to actor Avinash Mishra, Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Arjit Taneja was playing the lead of the show, later on, Avinash replaced him.

