EXCLUSIVE! Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey to come with a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Dreamiyata Productions

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar which have become quite popular among the masses and are the most popular shows on the channel are working on another show under their esteemed banner Dreamiyata for StarPlus. Our highly placed source revealed that this new show will also be shot in Chandigarh. Shall have the base of Punjab too.

With the success of their shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar, they are all the more pumped up to bring a new show and this time they are exploring the giants, from Colors to Star Plus. It is surely going to turn interesting for the viewers to see a completely new show. Are you all excited?

