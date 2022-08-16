EXCLUSIVE! Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey to come with a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Dreamiyata Productions

 Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar which have become quite popular among the masses and are the most popular shows on the channel..

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 13:26
EXCLUSIVE! Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey to come with a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Dreamiyata Productions

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.

Also read: Udaariyaan: Trap alert! Fateh and Tejo have a plan to trap Amanpreet, Buzzo and Simran ready

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the digital industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Popular couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who turned producers with Colors’ shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar which have become quite popular among the masses and are the most popular shows on the channel are working on another show under their esteemed banner Dreamiyata for StarPlus. Our highly placed source revealed that this new show will also be shot in Chandigarh. Shall have the base of Punjab too.

With the success of their shows Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar, they are all the more pumped up to bring a new show and this time they are exploring the giants, from Colors to Star Plus. It is surely going to turn interesting for the viewers to see a completely new show. Are you all excited?  

Also read: https:Swaran Ghar: Unfortunate! Unaware of the evil game, Swaran meets with an accident

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Sangeeta Ghosh Ajay Singh Chaudhary Sandeep Sharma Shashwat Tripathi Ronit BoseRoy Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 13:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
MUMBAI  :Also read:...
WOW! Nakuul Mehta's TRAVEL DIARIES will make you pack your bags
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens.The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's...
Exclusive! Mental health is very important, and facing the camera gives me a sense of calm: Amaara Sangam
MUMBAI : Amaara Sangam is getting an amazing response from fans for the recently released web series Rudra, which has...
Good News! Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for THIS upcoming love story
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately due to their recent Instagram session...
EXCLUSIVE! Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey to come with a new show on StarPlus under the banner of Dreamiyata Productions
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.Also read:...
Naagin 6: Shocking! Reem to spy behind Rishabh, what will she do next?
MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
Recent Stories
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
Latest Video