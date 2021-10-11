EXCLUSIVE: Sarika Raghwa roped in for Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha!

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Vignaharta Ganesha has been entertaining the viewers with its fresh content.

The mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts. The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati were seen in the track.

Well, we now have news that actress Sarika Raghwa is all set to enter Sony TV's Vignaharta Ganesha.

Sarika has been seen in Star Plus' show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali in the past and is currently a part of Sasural Simar Ka 2 on Colors.

Keep reading this space for more information. Vignaharta Ganesha is a show about when Lord Shiva beheads Lord Ganesha, unaware of the fact that he is his son, Goddess Parvati asks Shiva to resurrect him. Lord Ganesha is then renamed as Vighnaharta.

Vignaharta Ganesh is produced by Contiloe Productions.