EXCLUSIVE! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 and Radha Krishn to go on a time slot change post Wo To Hai Albela going on air on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Rajan Shahi is all set to be back once again with a brand new show Wo Toh Hai Albela.

The show will be airing on Star Bharat and will have Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead roles.

Hiba Nawab and Rachi Sharma are also roped in for the series.

We had previously exclusively reported that Rajan Shahi has planned a massive music video with 200 background dancers dancing with Shaheer, Anuj and Kinshuk. The shooting of the same is happening in Hyderabad.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Star Bharat's two popular running shows Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 and Radha Krishn will witness a time slot change. Yes, you heard it right!

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Shaheer Sheikh stuns in a totally different avatar in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albela

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 aired at the 8 pm time slot and it will now shift to 7.30 PM while Radha Krishn will now air at 8 PM.

Meanwhile, Wo To Hai Albela will be airing on the 9 PM time slot from 14th March onwards.

How excited are you for Shaheer Sheikh's show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Unmissable! Shaheer Sheikh to appear in a new avatar in ‘Wo to Hai Albela’ featuring Anuj Sachdeva