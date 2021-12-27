EXCLUSIVE! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Salman Shaikh ROPED in for Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa aired on Colors replacing Namak Issk Ka. The series stars Surabhi Das as the titular character and Akshay Kelkar as the male lead of the show.

The show has captivated the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline and is high on drama. After the leap, the show has brought many more twists in its storyline with three new love angles soon to be explored.

Now, Tellychakkar exclusively came to know that Salman Shaikh has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Nima Denzongpa. Apart from this show, we have seen Salman in Maddam Sir and Sasural Simar Ka 2. It is speculated that Salman will play Siya's love interest in the show.

Currently, As Paras is telling Hemal about the Kangans and the plans, Nima enters and distracts him. She asks him to drink the juice but he says he doesn't want to and just then his father enters and offers to drink the juice and there is a note stuck to the glass.

Tulika in order to Suresh back and keep an eye on Nima and Suresh's relationship will become Neighbours with Nima and move into a house near them.

