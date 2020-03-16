EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur opens up on his character Amar Vidrohi in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir, shares his experience working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Savi Thakur is currently seen as Amar Vidrohi in Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir.

The actor had entered the show a few months ago and is seen as Haseena Malik's love interest.

Well, the makers introduced the show's third season a few months ago which saw the concept of Maddam VS Sir.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Savi's track in the show is all set to end.

The actor has already shot for his last episode a few days back.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Savi got candid about his character, experience of working in the show and much more.

You came back on small screens after a gap after Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega went off-air. What were you up to between that time?

I was focusing on myself and spending good time with my family because once you start working you don't get time for that . Apart from this, I was giving auditions. I did some other projects during that time, music video, a couple of ads and a web story.

How has been your experience shooting with the star cast?

I have had an amazing experience working with all of them . The entire cast is so sweet, humble and lovely. I really enjoyed working with each one of them.

How challenging is it to play Amar Vidrohi? Any similarities between you and your character?

It is always like a challenge when you enter to perform in a show which is new for you. The show was new and the character was different from the last one. So, you need to put some effort into getting into the core of the character. The similarity between me and vidrohi was that we both are honest, kind-hearted and smart.

Before Maddam Sir, Savi was seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

