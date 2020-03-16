EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur wraps up the shoot of Maddam Sir, his character ends in the show

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The cop-comedy has witnessed so many interesting twists and turns in the story and the show enjoys a massive fan following.

The makers recently introduced the third season of Maddam Sir where the concept was based on Maddam VS Sir.

Well, this saw popular TV actor Savi Thakur's entry.

The actor played the role of Amar Vidrohi in the show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that Savi's track is all set to end in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Savi who played the role of Amar has shot for his last episode today and his track will soon be ending.

Savi was shown as Haseena's love interest in the show.

Currently, Gulki Joshi is on a break.

We also reported that actress Yukti Kapoor who plays Karishma Singh in the show will be seen in a double role.

Her lookalike will be Kareena whose entry will bring a new twist to the story.

Savi managed to impress the viewers with his stint in the show for several months.

How much will you miss Savi in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik