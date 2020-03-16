EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur wraps up the shoot of Maddam Sir, his character ends in the show

Savi Thakur had entered the show as Amar Vidrohi a few months ago in Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy series Maddam Sir. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 21:59
sai

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB's show Maddam Sir is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The cop-comedy has witnessed so many interesting twists and turns in the story and the show enjoys a massive fan following. 

The makers recently introduced the third season of Maddam Sir where the concept was based on Maddam VS Sir.

Well, this saw popular TV actor Savi Thakur's entry. 

The actor played the role of Amar Vidrohi in the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that Savi's track is all set to end in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Savi who played the role of Amar has shot for his last episode today and his track will soon be ending.

Savi was shown as Haseena's love interest in the show.

Currently, Gulki Joshi is on a break. 

We also reported that actress Yukti Kapoor who plays Karishma Singh in the show will be seen in a double role. 

Her lookalike will be Kareena whose entry will bring a new twist to the story. 

Savi managed to impress the viewers with his stint in the show for several months. 

How much will you miss Savi in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Maddam Sir: WHAT! The writer makes a shocking prediction about Haseena Malik

Maddam Sir Sony Sab Sonali Naik Yukti Kapoor Bhavika Sharma Gulki Joshi Savi Thakur Ajay Jadhav ashwnai rathore Jay Mehta Production Jay Mehta Kinnari Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 21:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aayushi Khurana comes up with the portrayal of her first positive depiction with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: With  Star Bharat's new offering,  ‘Ajooni’ Ayushi is prepared to portray her first positive role in television...
EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur wraps up the shoot of Maddam Sir, his character ends in the show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
EXCLUSIVE! 'There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages - 20 pages without any dialogues', says Paras Kalnawat on termination from Anupamaa, new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo fame actor Sukesh Anand to enter Sony Sab’s cop-comedy ‘Maddam Sir’
MUMBAI : AB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will...
AWW-DORABLE! Fanaa's Pakhi and Agastya's PHOTOSHOOT spells all things with LOVE
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Exclusive! Actress Mansi Mohile enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the tellyworld. We at Tellychakkar...
Recent Stories
Karan-Ranbir
What! Failure of Shamshera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more
Latest Video