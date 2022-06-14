EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai on Star Bharat gets a time slot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

Well, we learned that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe has been roped in for the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show.

Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan. Sanjay Swaraj has also joined the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next, but further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

We exclusively revealed Shireen Mirza is all set to come back with Sandip Sikcand's show. She will be seen as the negative lead in the show with Kusshagre Dua. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha's Pankit Thakker joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

We later broke that Nazar's Priyamvada Singh joins the cast of Sandiip Sikcand's Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. It will be interesting to see what character will she portray in the show.

Earlier we revealed that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ribbhu Mehra will be seen in a pivotal role in the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. Looking at the ensemble, we are excited to see how the characters shall unfold onscreen.

Now, after breaking the release date, here we are with a new update. The show has got a time slot. Launching on 5th July, it will be aired at 9:30 pm on Star Bharat. Are you excited to meet the new family?

