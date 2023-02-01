EXCLUSIVE! Seerat Kapoor talks about her fashion game; says, “I would like to steal Alia Bhatt’s clothes because she is a mixture of sassy and comfortable”

Imlie is one of the top shows and the audience loves the track. A new set of characters were introduced in the plot post the leap. Seerat Kapoor is playing Cheeni’s character and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights about her fashion diaries.
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and the audience loves the track. We saw a huge turn in the plot post the leap.

A new set of characters were introduced in the plot with Megha Chakraborty playing the titular character and Karan Vohra playing Atharva.

Seerat Kapoor is playing Chini’s character. She is a grey-shade character and is determined to get what she wants no matter how. The audience loves her in her element and praises her performance a lot.

The plot lately has been quite intense with Imlie and Atharva getting married but Atharva still being in love with Chini. Chini constantly keeps trying to draw Imlie away from him so that she can get all the money and property.

Seerat is quite a fashionista and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights.

What would you prefer more- streetwear or designer wear?

“I would like streetwear, anytime.”

Is there an outfit that you regret buying?

“I regret buying miniskirts.”

What is the one outfit which you would like to steal from someone’s wardrobe?

“I would like to steal Alia Bhatt’s clothes because she is a mixture of sassy and comfortable.”

Who is your fashion inspiration?

“I wouldn’t say I would follow this person but I like Rihanna’s fashion. The kind of bold and confident choices she has is amazing.”

Which would you prefer- bling or bold outfits?

“I would like bling outfits more for sure”

What kind of accessories do you like more- necklaces or earrings?

“I like earrings more”

Would you prefer a bikini or a monokini?

“I love monokini”

