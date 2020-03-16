EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Gulzar Khan ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

Aarav and Simar don't know that in actuality, Reyansh never planned marriage with Ishita. Reyansh is a playboy and now the upcoming story will see Simar finally coming across the truth. Badi Maa agrees to the wedding alliance when Simar gets doubtful of Reyansh and Ishita's evil agendas. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 17:59
EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Gulzar Khan ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma and Krutika Desai.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh no! Aarav and Simar face new rivals

The show is gearing up with major twists, Kavya has entered Aarav and Simar's life now the breaking is that Gulzar Khan enters the show as Kavya's mother in the show. We have seen Gulzar in shows like Devanshi, Agniphera, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more. 

Badi Maa announces to first meet Ishita's parents and then only fix the wedding alliance. However, poor Aarav and Simar don't know that in actuality, Reyansh never planned marriage with Ishita. Reyansh is a playboy and now the upcoming story will see Simar finally coming across the truth. Badi Maa agrees to the wedding alliance when Simar gets doubtful of Reyansh and Ishita's evil agendas. Now, let's see how Simar will save the family after pushing them into trouble.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Massive Twist! Simar to learn Reyansh’s truth

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar
 

Chitra Oswal Vivaan Oswal. Vibha Bhagat Karan Sharma Sasural Simar Ka 2 Colors tv Aarav Oswal Simar Radhika Muthukumar Avinash Mukherjee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 17:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiney Ahuja to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Appnapan: Ironic! Barkha and Manna want what they don’t have, two sides of the same coin
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new serial Appnapan is all set to entertain the audience with an intriguing storyline. Popular...
EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Gulzar Khan ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
Dripping hot! Rashami Desai exudes glam in her latest photoshoot, CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Vikram to lose his cool over Swaran for getting the deal in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number
Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number
Latest Video