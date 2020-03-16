EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Gulzar Khan ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma and Krutika Desai.

The show is gearing up with major twists, Kavya has entered Aarav and Simar's life now the breaking is that Gulzar Khan enters the show as Kavya's mother in the show. We have seen Gulzar in shows like Devanshi, Agniphera, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more.

Badi Maa announces to first meet Ishita's parents and then only fix the wedding alliance. However, poor Aarav and Simar don't know that in actuality, Reyansh never planned marriage with Ishita. Reyansh is a playboy and now the upcoming story will see Simar finally coming across the truth. Badi Maa agrees to the wedding alliance when Simar gets doubtful of Reyansh and Ishita's evil agendas. Now, let's see how Simar will save the family after pushing them into trouble.

