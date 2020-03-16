EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Kajal will express all her feelings for Neil in a letter about being overwhelmed. Pari delivers it to Neil’s desk thinking he better read it. Bhoomi got hold of it and decided to blow it up out of proportion.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 14:57
EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Pandya Store: Whoa! Shiva to escape in a disguise

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Star Bharat has already been making some intriguing shows and has a major lineup soon.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is going great for the viewers, fans are loving the pairing of Ishaan and Pankhuri and now a new member is all set to join the show in a pivotal role, Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Shantanu Monga is all set to enter the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what the actor has to unveil in this show. 

Finally, Pari will gain blessings from JD for her performance and getting cash as her first income ever. She handed over the money to JD telling him to keep this. Neil understands that Kajal is being a target in the family and JD is surely not ready to consider her at all.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kajal will express all her feelings for Neil in a letter about being overwhelmed. Pari delivers it to Neil’s desk thinking he better read it. Bhoomi got hold of it and decided to blow it up out of proportion.

Also read: Omg! Dhara finally recognise Shiva despite his disguise in Pandya Store

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Star Plus Sneha Jain Manas Adhiya Prachi Bisht Hardika joshi Ankur Panchal Nadai Himani Harsh Nagar Akanksha Juneja Aliraza Namdar Krutika Desai Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
MUMBAI: Ever since R Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his fans and science buffs...
OMG! Adnan Sami is unrecognizable in his latest pictures; netizens ask, "Who are you?"
MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught...
Interesting! From love life to relationships, all you have to know about favourite Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor
MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The 47-year-old actress managed to win hearts with her exceptional...
Oh No! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia gets special treatment from this co-star from Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! “I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking that’s why was on break” Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: The fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar Shahrukh Khan on screen, no doubt it has been 4 years since...
Oh no! Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her gym wear
MUMBAI: Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry star...
Recent Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Latest Video