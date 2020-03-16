EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat has already been making some intriguing shows and has a major lineup soon.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is going great for the viewers, fans are loving the pairing of Ishaan and Pankhuri and now a new member is all set to join the show in a pivotal role, Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Shantanu Monga is all set to enter the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what the actor has to unveil in this show.

Finally, Pari will gain blessings from JD for her performance and getting cash as her first income ever. She handed over the money to JD telling him to keep this. Neil understands that Kajal is being a target in the family and JD is surely not ready to consider her at all.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Kajal will express all her feelings for Neil in a letter about being overwhelmed. Pari delivers it to Neil’s desk thinking he better read it. Bhoomi got hold of it and decided to blow it up out of proportion.

