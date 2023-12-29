Exclusive: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Khalid Siddiqui to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show is about Shraddha and Kirti, two sisters with contrasting personalities, who face various ups and downs in their lives as fate plays a major role in their destinies. Shaily Priya Pandey plays the leading role in the show and is loved for her performance in it.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 17:15
Shaurya

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news from its den.

While there are a lot of new shows and concepts that are being launched and in the making, there are also a lot of new plot twist and turns that will introduced in popular television shows and with this, comes in the entry of some new characters which will add the necessary spice to keep the show engaging and the audience hooked to the television screens. 

(Also Read: Shemaroo Umang's Kismat Ki Lakiro Se Sumati Singh talks about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

One of these projects include Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show is about Shraddha and Kirti, two sisters with contrasting personalities, who face various ups and downs in their lives as fate plays a major role in their destinies. Shaily Priya Pandey plays the leading role in the show and is loved for her performance in it.

According to a fresh update coming to our news desk, actor Khalid Siddiqui will soon be joining the cast of the show.

Khalid is known for his performance in shows like Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the past.

Not many details of his character are known yet. 

(Also Read: Wow: Abhay gets his memory back and proposes to Shraddha in Kismat Ki Lakiron Se

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 

TellyChakkar Shemaroo Umang Kismat Ki Lakiro Se Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Shaily Priya Pandey Khalid Siddiqui Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman Saath Nibhana Saathiya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 17:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain expose Munawar Faruqui in the courtroom task; the standup comedian breaks ties with Vicky and is pronounced guilty by the judges
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC ratings and one of the reasons is...
Controversy: Suyyash Rai takes a jibe at Vicky Jain and Mannara; says ‘Chillaron ko dekh lenge…’
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become quite a sensational name in the entertainment industry. The comedian-YouTuber, life...
OH No! Hina Khan shares an important heath update for her fans as she gets treated in the hospital, says “Multiple doses of medicines, swollen hands and now place left sick and tired”
MUMBAI : Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Khalid Siddiqui to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news from its den.While there are a lot of new shows and concepts...
What! Divyanka Tripathi caught Vivek Dahiya pretending to sleep while she was talking; Here’s the truth!
MUMBAI : Divyanka Tripathi utilizes social media extensively and frequently causes an uproar on the internet with her...
Adorable! Tamannaah's Whimsical Year: Actress Summons 2023's Highlights in Adorable Carousel, Sparks Comments from Vijay Varma and Shraddha Kapoor
MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia, the versatile actress, took to Instagram on Thursday to offer a whimsical glimpse into her...
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
Adorable! Tamannaah's Whimsical Year: Actress Summons 2023's Highlights in Adorable Carousel, Sparks Comments from Vijay Varma and Shraddha Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain expose Munawar Faruqui in the courtroom task; the standup comedian breaks ties with Vicky and is pronounced guilty by the judges
HINA KHAN
OH No! Hina Khan shares an important heath update for her fans as she gets treated in the hospital, says “Multiple doses of medicines, swollen hands and now place left sick and tired”
Divyanka Tripathi
What! Divyanka Tripathi caught Vivek Dahiya pretending to sleep while she was talking; Here’s the truth!
Anupama
What! Anupama: Bapuji's Exit Shakes Up Anupama's Plot - Actor Arvind Vaidya Takes 10-Day Break
Geeta Basra
Wow! Celebrities Welcome 2024 with Scenic Escapes: Geeta Basra in Dubai, Arjun Bijlani's Goa Getaway, and More
Priyanka Chahar
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the happiest when I am around her: Ankit Gupta