Exclusive: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Khalid Siddiqui to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se

While there are a lot of new shows and concepts that are being launched and in the making, there are also a lot of new plot twist and turns that will introduced in popular television shows and with this, comes in the entry of some new characters which will add the necessary spice to keep the show engaging and the audience hooked to the television screens.

One of these projects include Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show is about Shraddha and Kirti, two sisters with contrasting personalities, who face various ups and downs in their lives as fate plays a major role in their destinies. Shaily Priya Pandey plays the leading role in the show and is loved for her performance in it.

According to a fresh update coming to our news desk, actor Khalid Siddiqui will soon be joining the cast of the show.

Khalid is known for his performance in shows like Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and Saath Nibhana Saathiya in the past.

Not many details of his character are known yet.

