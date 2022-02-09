EXCLUSIVE! 'Sheely thinks she is all elite but her diction is the truth' Nandani Tiwary gets candid about bagging Udaariyaan, the current track and more

She has this bubble in her life where she wants to be classy but she isn't actually. Her diction is pathetic when it comes to Punjabi and English but she craves to look hi-fi like the Virks.

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

In an exclusive conversation with Sheely aka Nandani Tiwary, we asked her about her character, current track and more. Check out what she had to share: 

What made you agree for the character?

I always wanted to a negative character, I had always done positive characters. I was very keep and when they called me for her character Sheely, you will be the troublemaker, my audition got me selected for the show. 

The current track shows how Sheely is keen on finding the truth about Jasmine, how exciting is it for you? 

Sheely is very curious and always excited to know what is being hidden. Once she will come to know the truth about Jasmine will not let anyone breathe in peace. They haven't told the truth to her so she is surely going to turn the tables. She asked the family members but refused. 

Sheely has an inferiority when it comes to Virks, what is the story behind it? 

Virks have a lot of money, when Sheely got married she was told that they are rich but Rupy left politics and now that she is married she comes to know that they aren't that rich as she was thinking. But Sheely is super proud of herself and thinks nothing less about her lifestyle. She has this bubble in her life where she wants to be classy but she isn't actually. Her diction is pathetic when it comes to Punjabi and English but she craves to look hi-fi like the Virks.

