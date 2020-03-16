EXCLUSIVE! Sheezan M Khan reveals what made him add the name 'Baba' to his Instagram handle ahead of the launch of his upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI : Sheezan M Khan is all set for his upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul which is set to hit the small screens from 22nd August onwards.

The show also stars Tunisha Sharma in the lead role who plays the character of princess Mariam. Meanwhile, Sheezan will be seen as Alibaba.

The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves.

The show has already created a lot of buzz even before its release.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheezan who spoke about the show and much more.

You have added the name 'Baba' to your Instagram handle. What was the reason behind this?

Honestly, Alibaba is nothing with the kids. He became 'Baba' because his kids call him the same. I am quite sentimental about this name. I want to have my kids around on the set. Whenever they are not there, I miss them. I want to get all the feels of my character Alibaba.

What kind of special training have you taken for your role?

We had taken many workshops. A lot of personal training was conducted for our characters. We had directly shot for the show in Ladakh.

When it comes to horse riding and other things, I have already learnt that before, so I just needed to brush up my skills for that.

What is so unique about this show?

Everything is new in this show. The writers have written the story very well. Whatever I have read about Alibaba, no reason about any character is shown. The makers have decided to show what is the reason behind all that happens in Alibaba's life.

Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is bankrolled by Peninsula Pictures.

This popular production house has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures