Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill out of Salman Khan’s movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali the actress unfollows the actor on social media

There is news doing the rounds that Shehnaaz and Salman Khan aren’t on good terms anymore, as the actress is not a part of Salman Khan’s movie and the reason is unknown. The actress unfollows the actor on social media.

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13 and since then she has been ruling the television screens she has a crazy massive fan following.

On the show, we did see that Salman Khan was very fond of Shehnaaz and he used to support her a lot and always tease her. She was the only contestant to date who has made a place in Salman’s heart and until now he is fond of her.

If one remembers during Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill had come on the show and gave her special tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla and it was that time she broke them remembering him and Salman also had tears in his eyes and was seen handling her.

The actor has always been very protective and concerned for her and has always helped her in their professional and personal life.

The mega superstar had offered her the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she had a pivotal role and she had begun shooting for the movie.

Now Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Shehnaaz has been removed from the movie and the reasons are still unknown.

Post this, the actress as unfollowed the actor on social media thus sparking new about a rift between the two.

This has come as a shock to Shehnaaz and Salman fans as they were excited to see the actress on the big screen.

Well, what was the root cause of this rift is still unknown but the fans wish that the things between the two

What do you think would be the reason for this rift?

Do let us know in the comments below.

