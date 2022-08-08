Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Salman Khan on social media

There is news doing the rounds that Salman and Shehnaaz aren’t on good terms anymore. The actress is not a part of Salman Khan’s movie and the reason is unknown. The actress has unfollowed the actor on social media.

Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill out of Salman Khan’s movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali the actress unfollows the actor on social media

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13 and since then she has been ruling the television screens. She has a crazy fan following.

On the show, we did see that Salman Khan was very fond of Shehnaaz and he used to support her a lot and always tease her. To date, she was the only contestant who has made a place in Salman’s heart and until now he is fond of her.

If one remembers during Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shehnaaz Gill had come on the show and gave her special tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla and she broke down remembering him and Salman also had tears in his eyes and was seen handling her.

The actor has always been very protective and concerned for her and has always helped her in her professional and personal life.

The mega superstar had offered her the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she had a pivotal role and she had even begun shooting for the movie.

As per sources, Shehnaaz has unfollowed the actor on social media, thereby sparking news about a rift between the two.

Well, what was the root cause of this rift is still unknown but the fans wish that the things between the two get sorted.

What do you think would be the reason for this rift?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Voot Colors Reality show Siddarth Shukla SidNaaz TellyChakkar
