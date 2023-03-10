EXCLUSIVE! Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan all set to go OFF-AIR

Ankit Bathla and Subhanshi Raghuwanshi starrer Kundali Milan is all set to wrap up soon. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 19:00
Kundali Milan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of TV shows have been launched ever since the start of the year. 

Shemaroo Umang has launched a series of shows in the past few months. 

Kundali Milan is one of them that was launched a few months back with Ankit Bathla and Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi in the lead roles. 

The show was going great over these months. 

But now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Kundali Milan is all set to wrap up soon. 

The exact off-air date is yet to be revealed. 

However, this is the last week of shooting for the show's star cast. 

The show is produced by Arvind Babbal. 

How much will you miss Kundali Milan? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neha Dandale to enter Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan

Shemaroo Umang Kundali Milan Ankit Bathla Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi Thapki Pyaar Ki Naagin Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji Palak Kaur Shilpi Maheshwari Anila kharbanda garg Arvind Babbal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Jee Le Zaraa: Real Reason Behind the Delay of film Unveiled; It's not date issues
MUMBAI: One of the most talked-about films is Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt....
Exclusive! Paras Arora from Dil Diyaan Gallaan reveals about the contrast between old and new Veer, “People are getting to watch a contrast in the character.”
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Huge Drama! Neelam blackmails Rishi to marry Malishka
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Keh Doon Tumhein: Oh No! Vikrant’s life is in danger
MUMBAI: Keh Doon Tumhein is a mystery-thriller romantic drama releasing which was released on September 4, 2023, on...
EXCLUSIVE! Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan all set to go OFF-AIR
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Amresh's world gets shaken by Worker's Demands
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Zaraa
What! Jee Le Zaraa: Real Reason Behind the Delay of film Unveiled; It's not date issues
Latest Video
Related Stories
paras arora
Exclusive! Paras Arora from Dil Diyaan Gallaan reveals about the contrast between old and new Veer, “People are getting to watch a contrast in the character.”
Ankita BHargava
EXCLUSIVE! Ankita Bhargava opens up on turning a producer with Darran Chhoo, reveals, ''Mark Movies wants to create and produce content which leaves a mark on our society''
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?
sandhya gemawat
Exclusive! Piya Albela fame Sandhya Gemawat, Barsatein fame Tushar Kawale and OMG 2 fame Kshitij Pawar to be part of an upcoming OTT project, deets inside
Jeetendra Bohara
Exclusive! Imlie fame Jeetendra Bohara and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yamini Malhotra to be seen in an upcoming OTT project, check out the details
KARAN
Exclusive! "Ali Goni is like my brother and for Anita Hassanandani Reddy, I can give my life as she is my closest friend” - Kara Patel