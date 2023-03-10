EXCLUSIVE! Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan all set to go OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of TV shows have been launched ever since the start of the year.

Shemaroo Umang has launched a series of shows in the past few months.

Kundali Milan is one of them that was launched a few months back with Ankit Bathla and Shubhanshi Raghuwanshi in the lead roles.

The show was going great over these months.

But now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that Kundali Milan is all set to wrap up soon.

The exact off-air date is yet to be revealed.

However, this is the last week of shooting for the show's star cast.

The show is produced by Arvind Babbal.

