EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi and I are OPEN to doing a music video if offered: Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali going OFF-AIR, upcoming plans, and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

The heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand has confirmed that the show will go off-air on the 27th of November.

We also spoke to the show's cast, revealing their reaction on the news, we got in touch with Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao and asked him about his reaction, plans, and more. Sai had some interesting anecdotes to share.

What was your reaction to the show going off-air?

I was shocked as the show was doing really well, the TRPs, fan following everything was going well. The show has a big fandom and people were related to the characters, storyline, they even promoted the show everywhere. So yes, at first it was a shock but then we all accepted it.

We heard you had a breakdown?

On the last day of the shoot, November 8th. I was quite calm and compose the whole day while shooting, even after the pack up I was greeting them all and wishing all the luck. After that when I came back to the room and called Sandiip sir while talking about the day and everything I broke down. I cried on the call, he is the man behind creating Raghav Rao and the show, so yes that whole conversation with him was extremely emotional.

As MHRW was your first show, what are you planning to do next?

I am open to doing what comes by. I am interested in doing something in Hindi. As it is known that I know Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu, so yes any character as strong as Raghav Rao would be of my interest. I would love to explore all platforms be it films, OTT, or TV. I want to do an iconic role for sure.

You playing Raghav Rao was synonymous with viewers that they recognise you as Raghav than Sai

That's true, many times whenever I visit malls, airports and public places people do come to me and tell me that, 'You are Raghav Rao right from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and I say yes, that's me but my name is Sai Ketan Rao and they just say wow Rao- Rao and their reaction is priceless.

We all know that most duos on Star have done a Music Video, do Shivangi and you plan to do one as well?

If we get an offer for a music video, we would surely do it. We haven't received an offer yet but Shivangi and I are open to it and definitely, we would love to try out something like that as well.

