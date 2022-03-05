EXCLUSIVE! Shivangi Joshi to not be a part of #AbhiRa ki Shaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.

Earlier, we found yet another glimpse of Akshara's grand entry for further rituals of the wedding, she will be brought in a royal palki. While she sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.

Now, a leading portal had mentioned that Shivangi is speculated to be a part of #AbhiRaKiShaadi, but as we got in touch with a source close to the show, that revealed that Shivangi Joshi will not be a part of the wedding, as the shoot is already done and they have packed their bags to return to Mumbai for the upcoming track.

Currently in the show, while the ritual begins, Mahima taunts Akshara for coming late and says if this lehenga also got misplaced. She taunts Akshara for sending Abhimanyu and yet again they have an argument. After the ritual, Akshara calls Abhi and he reveals he has reached the temple, and on the call, he reveals that even Aarohi is here.

He finally gets the lehenga and Abhi- Aaru is on their way. Here the Birlas are tensed if Abhi will reach on time while Abhi's Jeep's tire gets punctured. Abhimanyu doubts that this is surely Aarohi's next move to ruin their wedding, first the lehenga and now this. Will Abhi reach on time?

