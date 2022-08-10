Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Shivangi Joshi is a well known television star on television and she has massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi and asked her what her upcoming projects are, and if she would do a reality show or no.
2022-08-10
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH, and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she did all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi Joshi and asked her what her upcoming projects are, and if she would do a reality show or no.

How do you feel after gifting yourself a new gift?

Feels good. New Year, new me, and the car is for the entire family.

What do you find easy, acting on screen or shooting for a reel on Instagram?

Acting for me is easy, as I find doing things on social media difficult.

Do you like wearing accessories or do you like to keep it simple?

Personally, I don’t like wearing accessories and I like to keep it less. At the end, you should be doing what you are comfortable with.

The fans have given so much love Kaira. What do you have to say about it?

I want to thank them as they have given our Jodi so much love, and the pair will always be special to the team and me.

Would you like to do any reality show post Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Currently, I wouldn’t like to do any reality show. But I love dancing so let’s see, maybe in the future I will do.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have a project coming next month and have shot for two more projects which will release soon, and you’ll know about it.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

