Exclusive! Shivangi Verma reveals her secret crush and it’s none other than THIS co-star of hers, check it out

MUMBAI: Shivangi Verma is a beautiful and talented Indian actress who rose to fame when she participated in Nach Baliye with beau MasterChef Ripudaman Handa.

Post that she bagged roles in ‘Humari Sister Didi’, ‘Reporters’, and ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ wherein she portrayed her acting chops.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed some very interesting things.

What’s the funniest thing for the sake of ‘Script Ki Demand’?

It’s not funny or weird but dangerous. I had to gain like more than 10-11 kg for a project. I did it and now I’m on a verge of losing my weight. It’s surely fun, I got a lot of appreciation for my work but at the same time people also started trolling me. They were the same people who once loved me. It was affecting me but now I’m okay. It was Tamil movie, I was a belly dancer. The name of the song in ‘Nana Buluku’ and I had done this opposite my dream hero, Vijay Antony.

The one you do for which your parents always scold you?

I wake up late. There is a routine that I’m supposed to follow because of my health and the lifestyle that I follow, according to which I have to wake up around 8.30am or 9am but I keep waking up at 1am or 11.30am. Due to this, everything becomes late and I get scolded.

Tell us about your secret crush from the TV industry?

I hope that guy doesn’t watch this. His name is Vishal Aditya Singh. I have in fact worked with him but I really like his personality and the way his nature is.

What’s a hairstyle you were forced to have in childhood?

2 ponytails, especially on my birthdays. So on my special day, I had a spoiled haircut which used to look cute according to my parents but not-so-confident on me. It was with 2 big rubber bands, they tried to make this kitty.

What’s the funniest memory from your college days?

Bunking was very common. Talking about funniest memory, there was this girl in my college who had such pretty hair that I was jealous. I wanted to have the same haircut but I forgot the fact that the same hairstyle would not suit me. So because of that hairstyle, till the time my hair didn’t grow back, I was not going to college.

What’s a childhood memory that always made you emotional?

It’s the sacrifices that my parents and my sister have done for me. So whatever I am today, it’s because of them. Not just childhood but my entire life. There have been times when we have faced financial crisis sometimes and I am from a very good school because my parents always thought that I should go to a Christian school so the base or the foundation can be strong but the fees was a lot. So they sold some jewellery and put some things on mortgages and I mean that is that. After growing up I have a done for them because they have done so much for me but those times were hard.

How did it feel seeing yourself on the hoarding board for the first time?

It was ultimate. Those were my Nach Baliye days. They were promoting season 6 of the show and the hoarding in so many places. It was fun, emotional and I felt proud at the same time.

Share with us a secret mischief you did before you became an actress?

There was a Gurudwara where I used to see beggars. So one day I decided to give everything to them. Even today, when I see beggars, I always give something because that’s how I am since childhood but at that time I was not having money and I was totally dependent. So when I asked to give the money to beggers, they just gave like 10rs but then I took all the currency notes and gave it to the beggars. They were so happy that I think I got here today because of them. Later, when I told them in the house, they were shocked. I was not supposed to do that but I still did it.

