Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh talks about her new show Maitree being compared to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and reveals how she feels coming back on set after a long break

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is a well-known actress in the television industry.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki, Dil Boley Oberoi, Ishqbaaz, Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, etc.

Currently, she is grabbing headlines for her new show ‘Maitree’, which will begin soon on Zee TV, where she will play the lead of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about the comparison of her show to Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and how she felt about coming back on the sets of the show after so long.

Tell us something your role and the show?

Let me tell you, I have taken a long break from television as I was waiting for the right role to come to me. It had to be different from what I have done before. Maitree is one such character. It’s a very different show and love triangle stories have worked on television. So please watch it to know how it is different, and I am sure that y’all will like it.

What do you have to say about the comparison of your show with the serial Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka?

It’s okay when the star cast of one boy and two girls, or two boys and one girl; then it becomes very obvious to draw the comparisons. But it’s not the same and you’ll have to give us one chance.

How did it feel to be back on the sets of the show?

I always come like a newcomer; it's like a clean slate for me. I think when I come back after a long break, I feel like I have forgotten acting. But with such a nice team and good production house, I really feel blessed. When you work on such a good project, it gives you a satisfying feeling.

