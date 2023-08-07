Exclusive! Shruti Gholap roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundar!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Mann Sundar was a popular show on Dangal TV, which recently got a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment.

As per sources, Actress Shruti Gholap is going to be a part of the show Mann Ati Sundar.

Shruti has been a part of shows like Anandiba Aur Emily, Balveer Returns and more.

She has also been a part of Sweetiee Weds NRI (2017) and Roll No. 56 and more.

