Exclusive! Shruti Gholap roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Ati Sundar!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.
DANGAL ENTRY

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

Mann Sundar was a popular show on Dangal TV, which recently got a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment.

As per sources, Actress Shruti Gholap is going to be a part of the show Mann Ati Sundar.

Shruti has been a part of shows like Anandiba Aur Emily, Balveer Returns and more.

She has also been a part of Sweetiee Weds NRI (2017) and Roll No. 56 and more.

What are your thoughts on the new spin-off?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

