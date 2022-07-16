EXCLUSIVE! Shruti Panwar opens up bagging Punyashlaok Ahilyabai, shares the challenges she faced portraying Gautamabai and much more

MUMBAI : Actress Shruti Panwar who was last seen in Star Bharat's show Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 is once again back in action.

Shruti is seen playing the role of Gautambai in Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilya Bai.

The show recently witnessed a leap of 8 years and a lot of new characters are introduced.

Shruti's character is quite pivotal and just a few episodes are enough to prove that she is definitely going to rock.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shruti who spoke about the role and much more.

What made you take up this role?

An actor can never predict which role he/she will bag. Actors look out for work after one show is wrapped up. Luckily, my show Sasuraal Genda Phool wrapped up in March and I was then doing another little project. A lot of offers were coming my way. Then I got a call from Dashami Creations for this character as the show is taking the leap. Taking up a show like this is an advantage as it has been running successfully for two years. I was narrated the character of Gautamabai. I was fortunate enough to get this part and was very happy with it. It is very difficult in the television industry to get projects which show your versatility. I am blessed to do different characters.

How challenging was it to play Gautamabai?

The challenging part to play Gautamabai was not just for me but also the makers. They had to abide by History. The makers had to show everything in the proper manner. There is no scope of sabotaging the incidents or playing around as the story is based on true events. The makers have done their proper research and not messed with the facts. The show's creative Aparna always wanted to make a show on Ahilyabai and they are in touch with the Holkar family for the same.

How is it working with the star cast?

I am having a fun time working with everyone on the set. I have reunited with Jackson Sethi whom I worked with in Jamai Raja. This is the first time I am working with Dashami Creations and I don't even feel that I'm working with a new production. The production team is amazing and extremely creative. They are working on the costumes and everything else. Also, the designer Rohini has done a beautiful job. She has given distinctive features in terms of costumes in terms of every character. I have reunited with my darling friend Resham Chitnis and I am enjoying this. Rajesh Shringarpure is an amazing person to work with. I have reunited with a lot of people. It is also fun to work with a new lot of actors.

