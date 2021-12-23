EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Karan ROPED in for StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

We had exclusively updated that not midweek but the show is slated to go on air on 3rd January 2022. Now the exclusive news is that Shubh Karan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, it is Hindi Remake of ‘Star Jalsha’ show ‘Khorkuto’.

Leena Gangopadhayay the creator of multiple Bengali shows has garnered immense fame since these shows are remade into all languages and are superhit shows. In Hindi Television her shows are remade and they are hits like Anupamaa, Imlie, GHKPM, Pandya Store.

