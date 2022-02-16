EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh actress Fareen Shaikh to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Imlie is working wonders on the small screens for more than a year now.

The makers have introduced several twists and turn in the story.

We have seen how Gashmeer Mahajani who played the role of Aditya Tripathi has made an exit from the show.

Manasvi Vashisht recently replaced Gashmeer and the viewers are in love with him as he is perfectly portraying Aditya's role.

Well, Imlie has witnessed several new entries in the past several months.

The show is now gearing up for a brand new entry that will bring some interesting twists to the story.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actress Fareen Shaikh is roped in for the show.

Fareen will be seen playing the role of Gilheri in the show.

Nothing much has been known about Fareen's character yet.

Fareen has previously appeared in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh.

The series is loosely based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum. Imlie premiered on 16 November 2020 on Star Plus.

