EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh actress Reema Worah opens up on her love for animals, urges people to be kinder to those voiceless souls and adopt strays

MUMBAI : Actress Reema Worah is a popular face of the TV industry. The young diva has been a part of the showbiz world ever since her childhood and has come a long way in her career.

We have seen Reema in many popular TV shows so far.

Currently, she is seen in two of the most popular running shows on small screens.

Reema is playing a pivotal role in Colors' show Naagin 6 while she also recently made an entry in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh.

The actress has always managed to impress everyone with her amazing performance in all her shows.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reema who spoke about her recent entry in Shubh Laabh and much more.

You are an animal lover, how has that changed you as a person?

It has changed me drastically. Having a pet in your house, your world turns upside down. Every household should adopt a stray. That animal's world will change but your world will also change. You are giving that living being a new life. The world would actually become a much kinder place. They teach us how to be kind and loyal. They forgive you so easily. They don't hold grudges.

What would you like to do for those voiceless creatures?

There are quite a lot of things I would like to do for them. But it depends on your resources and connections. Firstly, I would tell people to become a vegan. A dog or a cat is not different from a cow or any other animal which is slaughtered. I would tell people to be kinder to animals. They shouldn't kill them. One does not get protein only by having non-veg food, there are other foods as well through which you can get protein. Vegetarian diet is a very good diet which is followed by a lot of people who are not aware of it. I am not saying that the people who eat non-veg, their eating habits are wrong, I am just saying that everyone should be kinder to animals.

You have been working since your childhood days. Do you have any memories about your first paycheck? What was the feeling? How did your parents react?

My parents were very happy. They are still very proud of me. My dad was very proud to see one of my episodes. The happiness on their face is priceless when they see me on-screen. They happily read my interviews. It's like my parents have succeeded in their life.

Reema has previously done shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Nazar 2, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani among others.

