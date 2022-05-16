EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Laabh fame Reema Worah opens up on missing her college days, says she never got a chance to enjoy them as she was busy juggling between acting and studies

MUMBAI: Reema Worah is a popular face of television. The actress has been a part of the showbiz world ever since her childhood and has come a long way in her career.

We have seen Reema in many popular TV shows so far.

Currently, the actress is seen in two of the most popular running shows on small screens.

Reema is playing a pivotal role in Colors' show Naagin 6 while she also recently made an entry in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh.

The actress has always managed to impress everyone with her amazing performance in all her shows.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Reema who spoke about her recent entry in Shubh Laabh and much more.

You are already doing Naagin 6 and now you have entered Shubh Laabh. How are you managing to juggle between the two shows?

Actually, it's pretty much manageable as I have lesser days to shoot for Naagin. So, when Shubh Laabh was offered to me, I picked it up as it is a very good role. I am playing a parallel lead in the show. I wanted something on these lines and was waiting for such an opportunity. Also, I wanted to work with Jay Productions for a very long time. But things didn't materialise all this while. However, when I got this role, I took it.

You were a part of the iconic sho Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Tell us something about shooting for this show.

I have a lot of memories of shooting for Shaka Laka Boom Boom. There were so many kids along with me who were a part of this show. Things were way different in those times. We were actually very innocent at that time. Nowadays, kids have become more mature. I was about 10 years old at that time. I had that childlike quality in me. But kids today don't have that kind of innocence because of the change in a generation.

How much do you miss your college days? How did you juggle between work and studies? Did you enjoy your college life?

I started working when I was 8 and at that time, Shaka Laka Boom Boom also happened. I have been continuously working and never took a break from work. I was also doing a film with Ketan Mehta. It was Rangrasiya which had Randeep Hooda and Nandana Sen. During my college days, I was a hard-working girl. I was good with my academics.

Honestly, I was not able to enjoy my college life much as I was working simultaneously. I used to attend lectures and get back to work. There was a famous college festival Umang of my college Mithibai and NM and I never attended that. But I never missed it though. It was the time when I had to concentrate on my studies and grow. So, I thought I was on the right track.

What do you do in your free time when you are not shooting?

I have my own brand. It's an all-natural underarm roll-on deodorant. We call it Black Pussy Cat. It's my small business which I am doing apart from acting. I keep promoting that. Other than that, I like to watch films and spend time with my family. I also love to spend time with my dog. I am more of a family person. I don't have many friends. I really like to travel but don't get much time for it. But if I get some time, I go on holiday with my family. But I really want to start travelling and tick off many things from my bucket list.

Reema has previously done shows like Do Dil Ek Jaan, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Nazar 2, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani among others.

