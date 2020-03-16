EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's true colours and habits to create trouble in Pandya Parivaar after wedding in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Shiva overhears this and misunderstands her, ending up talking rudely to her. Raavi has had enough and couldn’t tolerate more humiliation this time. This situation has left Dhara tense.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 22:11
EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's true colours and habits to create trouble in Pandya Parivaar after wedding in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara wants to host a naamkaran ceremony, Rishita doesn’t want her daughter to share the ceremony with Chiku

Currently, Shiva finally finds Raavi and takes her home. She narrates the ordeal with Suman and others. Dhara states that they should get a car for Raavi as she will need to travel to other places for shoot purposes. Rishita states that it isn’t fair to get the car only for Raavi. Gautam tells everyone that the car will be for everyone. Shweta’s parents would ask Pandya's family to keep Shweta in the house so that she can bond with Chiku.

 Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

The breaking is that after the wedding, Shweta's real habits will come to focus and create major problems for the Pandyas. Krish will realise that she is not the one he imagined but now that they are married, Shweta will take the lead. 

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara wants to host a naamkaran ceremony, Rishita doesn’t want her daughter to share the ceremony with Chiku

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Gautam Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 22:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's true colours and habits to create trouble in Pandya Parivaar after wedding in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Pandya Store: Finally! Shiva comes to the right hospital, finds his Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOAH! An Indian-American family in New Jersey installs a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, details inside
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan is India's most loved actor not only in India, but all over the world. People from all over...
Imlie: High Drama! Malini’s phone breaks, Imlie and Aryan spot Cheeni
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai angry with Virat while he still loves her deeply
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Amazing! This can be the alternative career of Bhagya Lakshmi’s girl gang | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been highly appreciated by the masses from...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
WOAH! An Indian-American family in New Jersey installs a life size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, details inside
Latest Video