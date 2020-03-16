EXCLUSIVE! Shweta's true colours and habits to create trouble in Pandya Parivaar after wedding in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara wants to host a naamkaran ceremony, Rishita doesn’t want her daughter to share the ceremony with Chiku

Currently, Shiva finally finds Raavi and takes her home. She narrates the ordeal with Suman and others. Dhara states that they should get a car for Raavi as she will need to travel to other places for shoot purposes. Rishita states that it isn’t fair to get the car only for Raavi. Gautam tells everyone that the car will be for everyone. Shweta’s parents would ask Pandya's family to keep Shweta in the house so that she can bond with Chiku.

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

The breaking is that after the wedding, Shweta's real habits will come to focus and create major problems for the Pandyas. Krish will realise that she is not the one he imagined but now that they are married, Shweta will take the lead.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.