EXCLUSIVE! Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi opens up on bagging Ziddi Dil Maane Na, shares it is loosely based on his favourite show and much more

MUMBAI : Actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi is roped in to play a pivotal role of Param in Sony SAB's ongoing drama series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

The actor is seen as Shaalien Malhotra aka Karan's brother in the show.

Siddhaanth's entry has already happened in the show but his character will slowly be unveiled.

Well, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Siddhaanth who spoke about his character and much more.

What made you take up this role?

Honestly, there is more than one reason for coming on board for this show. This is my first-ever project with Sony SAB which is one of the reasons. I worked with Sunshine Productions 17 years ago for a very short period of time but I had a good connection with them and I saw this as an opportunity to reconnect with them. They are great producers. Thirdly, there are very rare shows that have an army backdrop, which is youth-based, a great cast and a different storyline. It is loosely inspired by one of my favourite shows Homeland.

Ziddi Dil is quite different from a regular daily soap, how different is your experience working on such a project?

It is not regular daily soap. It has a different kind of a set, the vibe, the energy, the aura and a different caste. The experience is very unique. It's just been a week since I am shooting for the show and I can say that it is a different feeling altogether.

A lot of action sequences are shot for such shows. What preparations did you do before kickstarting the shoot?

I have always been fitness-oriented. Whatever is been given to me, I'll do it. I have not done preparations. I think I fit the bill. When the makers cast me, they knew that I'll be able to do it. As of now, I haven't shot any action sequence yet as the character is yet to get into that zone. I am looking forward to it and let's see how it turns out to be.

