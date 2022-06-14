Exclusive! Siddhant Chaturvedi's commercial ad co-star Hunza Sabir roped in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

We have exclusively learnt that Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's commercial ad co-star Hunza Sabir has been roper in for Sony Sab's Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She would be playing the role of one of Alibaba's best friends.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ishq Subhan Allah actor Ayush Shrivastava roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

The show will be produced by Peninsula Pictures, who has produced several hit shows like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Seasons 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and Mayavi Maling.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad will play the lead couple in Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul. Tunisha was last seen in Hero: Gayab Mode On. Her co-actor from the same show, Kailash Topnani will play the negative role of Ghoul in Ali Baba.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

