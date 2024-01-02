Exclusive! Siddharth Dhanda aka Ratan of Mera Balam Thanedaar talks about what drove him in signing the project and reveals if he would do a reality show in future

MUMBAI: Siddharth Dhanda is a known actor of the television industry and he is best known for his characters in projects like C.I.D, Crime Petrol, Gumrah End of Innocence, Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun etc.

These days he is entertaining the audience with his performance in COLORS show Mera Balam Thanedaar which just began a month ago and is doing well.

ALSO READ : Siddharth Dhanda aka Ahir to RE-ENTER Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what is the one thing that drove him in singing the project and would he ever sign a reality show in future.

What drove you to sign this new project was it the story, or your character?

Though my character is a little grey, it is something new with a Rajasthani style and accent and first time on COLORS so it was a good time to enter the COLORS family and work there. The character is strong and impactful and the scenes I have shot till today is the main reason I have signed the project.

What are the challenges you are facing in playing a negative/ grey character?

I didn’t face many challenges as I have played a grey character in Tujhse Hai Raabta and in many other shows. This time I felt it was a little difficult to catch the Rajasthani dialect and to have that body language. Ratan, my character, is known for doing wrong work and he has the politicians' support and he thinks no end of himself and how to play those scenes was very challenging, I made it a point to rehearse whatever scenes I had to shoot and I got into the character. I am happy to have the opportunity to work with COLORS.

In the future, if you are offered a reality show, are you open to doing it? Like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak?

I am open to it and I would like to do the show Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as Bigg Boss is not my type of show.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth is doing full justice with his character as Ratan in the show “Mera Balam Thanedaar”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Siddharth Dhanda enters Zee Ganga's Mitwa



