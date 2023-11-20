Exclusive! Silence 2 actress Manisha Vora Parekh to enter Star Plus' Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We have exclusively learnt that actress Manisha Vora Parekh is all set to enter the show.

She will be playing the role of Navya, mother to two sons, Vishwa and Avinash played by Manu Dabas and Shubham Goswami. Her character will be taking revenge from the Chaudhary family as she was snatched of all her belongings due to them.

This Star Plus serial is produced by the production house, Four Lions.

Talking about Manisha Vora Parekh, she has been a theatre artist since the last twenty years, starring in shows with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. She was a part of Manoj Bajpayee's film, Silence 2 and also starred in web series with stand up comedian Zakir Khan called 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamarey'.

