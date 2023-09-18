EXCLUSIVE! Simaran Kaur opens up on her character in Dangal TV's Tose Naina Milaike, says, ''Hansini is somewhat like Geet from Jab We Meet and she is very entertaining''

MUMBAI : Dangal TV recently rolled out a new show Tose Naina Milaike.

The show stars Prateik Chaudhary, Vishal Gandhi, Supriya Kumari and Simaran Kaur in the lead roles.

The show's promo had already received thumbs up from the viewers.

With just a few episodes, it has managed to keep the viewers intrigued with the storyline.

The show's journey has kickstarted and revealing her thoughts on the same, Simaran said, ''I am really excited about my new journey. Along with the excitement, there is nervousness as we all have worked hard but I am very excited to see the viewers' response. I hope everyone likes it.''

Spilling beans on what made her take up this show, Simaran said, ''The show's storyline is fabulous. It's topnotch. This show has everything which a viewer looks for in any tv show. There is action, drama, romance, comedy and everything.''

Lastly, talking about her character in the show, she said, ''My character name is Hansini. She is somewhat like Geet from Jab We Meet. Hansini is very entertaining. When I heard the character brief, I found it really amazing and it is also very different as I have not played such a character before. Whenever I read the script, I feel so good.''

