EXCLUSIVE: 'Simba is exactly like his name, he will soon unveil his layers in BB15', Shakti's Aakash Talwar on rooting for Simba Nagpal, his plans apart from acting and more

MUMBAI: Aakash Talwar, who was recently seen in Shakti with Simba Nagpal, shares his take on Simba entering Bigg Boss 15, and some interesting stories about his bond and more.

Just like every year, the makers have come up with some different themes, this time the theme is Jungle and the contestants will have to pass the Jungle and its challenges only then they would get a chance to enter the house. The challenges will include winning over basic necessities in the house, the challenges will not be easy or comfortable till they reach the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Well, check out what Aakash has to say:

If not acting what would you be doing?

I would be a chef, I love cooking and I often cook and take food for all my friends on sets. Cooking brings me happiness and being a hardcore Punjab I love the tadka wali feeling while cooking new dishes. With Vikas Khanna changing the tables for Chefs, there is a lot of prominence in pursuing that career as well. Earlier there were great chefs but not prominent amongst the commoners. Now, choosing it as a career option becomes easier.

Talking of Bigg Boss 15, who are you rooting for?

I am surely vouching for Simba, he is like a younger brother to me in reality and not just onscreen in Shakti. He has a very positive attitude and he is focused on it. He is exactly like his name. Talking about his potential for him the sky is the limit. His quality of staying calm in the most irking situation will surely be a great plus point for him in the house. I reckon the first day when I met him and he came like a little kid and said 'Aap mere bade veerji ho', looking at him I was surprised to see such a determined actor with a golden heart is so rare these days, and he is indeed a gem that I have in my life.

Talking about Molkki what can the fans expect from your character?

I would like to tell fans to look out for the courtroom drama in the show as it is for the first time shot completely in the movie's format and not as a daily soap. The show surely has many twists coming up, stay tuned for it.

