EXCLUSIVE! Simran Sharma to be seen in Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B Ambedkar is successfully running on the small screens for a very long time now.

The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers.



We all know that the makers have introduced several tracks in the show where we see many new actors making entries and exits.

TellyChakkar had reported about actors like Emir Shah and Tushar Phalke roped in for playing pivotal roles.

We had previously reported about actor Emir Shah entering Ek Mahanayak - Babasaheb Ambedkar.

And now, we have learned that actress Simran Sharma is roped in for the show.

