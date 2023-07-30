EXCLUSIVE! Simran Tomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nancy Roy roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days.

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama.

Dangal TV launched a new show titled Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein sometime back, and has other shows on air like Crime Alert, Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat, and Mann Sundar.

Mann Sundar is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

We have exclusively learnt that Nancy Roy and Simran Tomar are roped in for pivotal roles.

Nancy will play the role of Roohi and Simran will be seen as Joohi.

Simran will be seen as the lead while Nancy will be seen as parallel lead in the show.

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

