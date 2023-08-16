Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat fame Prateik Chaudhary roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to be launched in the upcoming months.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that have been entertaining the viewers.

And now, the channel is gearing up for the launch of a new show soon.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is all set to launch a new show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Prateik Chaudhary is roped in for the show.

The actor will be portraying the role of Sanjeev.

He is known for his performances in shows like Sindoor Ki Keemat, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, and Bicharey.

Prateik was recently seen in Podcast series Devil Se Shaadi.

