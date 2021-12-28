EXCLUSIVE! Sirf Tum's New Year celebration to have Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa

MUMBAI: Colors’ show Sirf Tum is presenting an interesting track.

The show is about Ranveer and Suhani, who come from different backgrounds, love each other. However, they live with a secret that threatens to jeopardize their relationship. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, it will star Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh as the main protagonists.

Now the exciting news is that Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa the power couple, the comic duo is all set to be a part of Sirf Tum's celebration. Apart from the duo we shall see the cast of Nima Denzongpa, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Molkki and all in the celebration.

Currently in the show, Ranveer finally decides to confess his love for Suhani infront of his family in his Birthday celebration. But will it go the right way for Suhani's father?

