Exclusive! Sixer’s Kunal Panth talks about the kind of roles he would like to do, says, “I really want to do some kind of a protagonist role, where the story is of an underdog”

Kunal Pant is a prominent actor who has been seen in many popular projects.

He has learnt acting from FTII, Pune. Kunal got recognized after his Bollywood Debut in Sadda Adda. Pant has also been a part of The Office on Hotstar, Rabindranath Tagore stories by Anurag Basu on Netflix , Illegal 2 on Voot, another feature film, Pati Patni and Joe, recently in Shrikant Bashir on Sony TV and Sixer, a series by TVF on Amazon Mini TV. The actor has also been part of television shows like Sadda Haq, Shapath, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India apart from various commercials, short films, and sketches.

The actor stars in the show Shrikant Bashir which originally premiered on Sony LIV in 2020, and is now being telecasted on Sony TV.

Written by Shiraz Ahmed, directed by Santosh Shetty, and starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Pooja Gor, Ashmita Jaggi, Yudhishthir Singh, and Kunal Pant, the series follows the titular duo who work for an intelligence agency that secretly works to save India from national and international threats. The series is produced by Banijay Asia. It was previously named SOT: Surgical Operation.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, creative processes and OTT. He was asked ‘as an actor, it is easier to be stereotyped, but actors have their own preferences of roles as well, and you have experimented as well, what would is your preferred type of role that you can nail and than other roles that you feel like you need to prep for?’ He said, “I was an engineer before I went to a film school FTII in Pune, which is considered like the best school in India for acting and filmmaking. I did my 2 years of training from the institute, and some of the best actors like Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are all trained from that institute. They all were my seniors and were there when I was just entered that institute. We all used to work in plays and productions and we never restricted ourselves to one particular kind of role. I could play the role of a businessman one moment and a vendor in the next. So, we had a process in that institute when we were learning. I think that process has helped me to prepare and that preparation is necessary for the simplest of roles also, because it's only then that you feel good doing that role. Otherwise, there is no point and I feel that you are not growing as an actor. So, if you have that process, you apply it and find the results of that project. You feel nice and that you have achieved something. I also go for the project and not for the role. I feel like I should involve my process in any and every role that I do.”

When asked about what kind of a character he would like to do or one that has struck him, he said, “I feel like I really want to do some kind of a protagonist role where it is a story of an underdog, because we are a country that really champions the story of one. Everyone feels like an underdog. When we see a story of one, we can relate. When we look at the stories Bahubaali, RRR, and Iqbal, these are all great underdog stories. I want to do a protagonist role in a series, show, or film where I play an underdog and people can relate to the character."

Kunal was recently seen in the Sony series Shrikant Bashir and another series Sixer.

