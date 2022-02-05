EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi reveals if Shivina and Priya will go against each other in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, shares what the viewers can expect in the upcoming storyline

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's life has once again witnessed a huge storm.

The duo is standing against each other to support their respective families.

While Priya is standing like a rock with Akki, Ram is supporting Shubham and Shivina.

Shivina has left Akki and is at the Kapoor house. The duo's married life has hit the rocks.

While currently, the story is focusing on Priya's accident, the entire family, especially, Ram and Priya's family are concerned for her.

Priya is out of danger but her loved ones are very worried.

The further track will definitely witness some interesting twists in the story as Akki and Shivina will move forward.

Sneha Namanandi plays Shivina's character in the show and TellyChakkar got in touch with her who spilled beans on the show's story and much more.

Shivina's character is completely broken after finding out about Akki and Anjali. What can the viewers expect in the upcoming track?

It is very heartbreaking whatever is currently happening in Shivina's life. She was targeted for bad plans by Nandini and Shubham. Her only dream in life was to get married to Akki because she loved him so much. The viewers should expect that Shivina and Akki's love should win and truth should prevail. Akki is very innocent and he loved Shivina equally. It is actually difficult to believe that he betrayed Shivina. He hid stuff from her. The viewers should wait and watch why Akki hid everything from Shivina and if he betrayed her or not.

Priya is on Akki's side this time. Will this affect Priya and Shivina's bond?

Shivina is only seeing pain and sadness because she couldn't believe that Akki could have done this to her. Her brother Shubham has forced her to believe that Akki has done this to her. Whatever Shivina saw, she believed that. One should not be like that. There can be a lot of things behind it. Priya is on Akki's side since they are siblings. She knows how Akki is a person and couldn't do that. Till now, the bond between Shivina and Priya is not affected because the latter is quite blank right now. She is so upset as she doesn't know where her life is going. Right now, there is no grudge between them. Priya is trying to convince Shivina that Akki is innocent.

Will Shivina still choose to be on Akki's side even if he comes out clean or never goes back to him due to her family pressure?

I won't be able to comment if Akki and Shivina will reunite after this drama as the viewers will need to wait and watch the show. But the love she has for Akki will pull her back to Akki once he comes out clean. But till the time he is not proved innocent, there's no surety.

