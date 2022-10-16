EXCLUSIVE! Snehal Waghmare is set to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story.

A new character is about to enter the show.

As per sources, Snehal Waghmare is set to enter the show briefly. She will play the role of a kidnapper. It seems like the plot is sure going to intensify with her introduction.

Snehal Waghmare is currently a part of Crime Patrol 2.0 as ASI Ankita Singh, a permanent cop of the Lucknow Police team.

Snehal has previously done shows like Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

According to the latest plot of the show, Bhavani gets angry after seeing Savi at the Function and is totally disgusted with her.

However Bhavani can't keep her Mouth Shut and goes against Savi and even Mocks her to which Savi gives her a befitting reply. Savi calls Sai on video calling who keeps looking at Virat and Pakhi who keep looking at Each Other. Unfortunately Sai rushes out of there post Bhavani shouting at Savi to which Everyone is Shocked seeing Sai there.

