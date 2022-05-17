EXCLUSIVE! So far I have been very positive in this show; I would love to play a negative role as it will great for my acting profile: Gourav Raj Puri

MUMBAI: Gourav Raj Puri is a talented actor.

Currently a part of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, he opened up on his experience shooting for the show.

How has your experience been shooting for the show?

It’s an amazing learning experience.. I enjoy being an important part of this show. The hectic schedule and work doesn’t seem as difficult as the whole team of KKIS is like my second family. We have so much fun on set .And most importantly Acting is my passion so I enjoy and love my work .

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

The X Factor of Ankit is that he is very confident and successful but he is not arrogant rather he is always there for his in-laws , he is always ready to fight for his family. His confidence and his kind and helping nature are the X Factors .

What is the one thing about your character that you would like to change if given a chance?

So far I have been very positive in this show . But I would love to play a negative role as it will great for my acting profile. A good villain of a TV show is always remembered .

How do you deal with creative differences while shooting on the set?

Being an actor you always feel from time to time that you can do some scenes differently or add some more content to your character , But I feel being a good actor is to accept the guidance of the creatives and the director as they think from the audience point of view. The TV shows are always driven with the audience’s need and want in mind.

So I happy respect all the decisions as it’s best for my show .

Bond with co-actors?

As I have mentioned earlier we are like a crazy loving family on and off screen. Off screen is way more fun .

Who are you closest to on the sets?

Yug and Mehul are my closest as we spend so much time together. We eat together travel together and spend so much time in the same room . I am glad to have them here … they make these long shoot hours bearable. I am so thankful to God for this opportunity… and hope that our audience keep loving and supporting us and our show more and more over the coming years.

