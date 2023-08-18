Exclusive! Soma Rathod roped in for Star Bharat's May I Come in Madam Season 2

May I Come in Madam Season 2 is going to be launched soon and the show is in the pre- production stage. As per sources, Soma Rathod has been roped in for May I Come in Madam Season 2.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 12:40
Soma Rathod

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different concepts and interesting storyline.

Just like the Hindi film industry coming out with sequels and Part one and two, the television industry isn't left behind, there are many serials which are coming with Season two and three.

Now, May I Come in Madam Season one was a very successful season and it aired on Life Ok, but now since the channel isn't there anymore it has been shifted to Star Bharat.

The makers of the show have decided to come up with Season 2 that will air on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Binaifer Nakra Kohl  under the banner of Edit II . The company has produced successful shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, Jijaji Chhat per hai, Family No 1 etc.

(ALSO READ: I want people to draw comparison between Bhabiji and May I come In, Madam: Sandeep Anand)

As per sources, Soma Rathod has been roped in for May I Come in Madam Season 2.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Soma Rathod is a well-known actress on television, known for her roles in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jitha Ji Chat Par Hai.

She is a versatile actress and is known for her comic roles. She portrays her role well and gives full justice to the characters she plays.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of role the actress would be playing.

The show is in the pre  productions stage and soon the show will go on air.

Are you excited for Season 2?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Whaat! Sanjana to get pregnant in May I Come In Madam

Soma Rathod Star Bharat May I Come in Madam Season 2 Hotstar television show Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/29/2023 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hottie! Calendar Girls actress Satarupa Pyne is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Satarupa Pyne has been grabbing the attention of the...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Chiku comes back home finally, Natasha frozen in time
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dangerous! Mandar’s goon follows Isha to the college
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Friction! Ishaan scolds Savi, holding her responsible for the mess
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer passes the Monday test; Sunny Deol’s film gets a good number
MUMBAI: Ayushman Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 got a good opening, and during its first weekend the film showed a huge...
Must Read! Bombay High Court to take up final hearing of filmmaker Mushtaq Nadiadwala’s children’s custody living in Pakistan
MUMBAI: The final hearing of film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala seeking the return of his children who are currently in...
Recent Stories
Satarupa Pyne
Hottie! Calendar Girls actress Satarupa Pyne is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rashami Desai
Really! Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu reconcile after divorce? Read to know more
Puneet Panjwani
Exclusive! Puneet Panjwani roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!
Saurabh Agarwal
Exclusive! Saurabh Agarwal roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!
Reena Pimpale
Exclusive! Laal Ishq fame Reena Pimpale roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!
Ajoy Chakraborty
Breaking! Ajoy Chakraborty roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!
Ankeeta Chakraborty
Breaking! Popular Bengali Actress Ankeeta Chakraborty roped in for Magic Moments Motion Pictures Next for Star Plus, Jannat!