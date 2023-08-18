Exclusive! Soma Rathod roped in for Star Bharat's May I Come in Madam Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many shows are being launched these days with different concepts and interesting storyline.

Just like the Hindi film industry coming out with sequels and Part one and two, the television industry isn't left behind, there are many serials which are coming with Season two and three.

Now, May I Come in Madam Season one was a very successful season and it aired on Life Ok, but now since the channel isn't there anymore it has been shifted to Star Bharat.

The makers of the show have decided to come up with Season 2 that will air on Star Bharat.

The show is produced by Binaifer Nakra Kohl under the banner of Edit II . The company has produced successful shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, Jijaji Chhat per hai, Family No 1 etc.

As per sources, Soma Rathod has been roped in for May I Come in Madam Season 2.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Soma Rathod is a well-known actress on television, known for her roles in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Jitha Ji Chat Par Hai.

She is a versatile actress and is known for her comic roles. She portrays her role well and gives full justice to the characters she plays.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of role the actress would be playing.

The show is in the pre productions stage and soon the show will go on air.

