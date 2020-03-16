EXCLUSIVE! Sonal Khilwani to play the lead in Jay Mehta Productions' upcoming show on Dangal TV

Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta's current shows such as Sony Sab's Maddam Sir and Shubh Shagun are winning everyone's hearts with their gripping storyline and amazing twists and turns.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days. 

Various channels are gearing up for the same and the viewers are quite excited about it. 

Jay Mehta is a renowned TV show producer and has presented some of the greatest shows for the viewers so far. 

The ace producer is all set to roll out a brand new show.

This time, the show will be launched on Dangal TV and we have an exclusive update on the same. 

Actress Sonal Khilwani is all set to play the lead role in this show.

Nothing much is known about Sonal's character yet. 

We had previously reported about actress Nelu Waghela, and Rajesh Dubey, among others are roped in for the show. 

So are you excited about the upcoming project? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video