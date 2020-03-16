EXCLUSIVE! Soni Singh opens up on playing Diti's character in Dharm Yoddha Garud, her experience of working in a mythological show and the challenges she faced

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's mythological drama series Dharm Yoddha - Garud has recently hit the small screens.

The show is working wonders ever since the first episode.

Dharm Yoddha - Garud stars Vishal Karwal, Faisal Shaikh, Toral Rasputra, Parul Chauhan, Angad Hasija, Soni Singh, and Ankit Raaj among others in pivotal roles.

We all know that the show is about the beautiful tales of Garud which haven't been showcased before on small screens.

Soni is known for her stellar performances in various TV shows so far.

The actress is playing the role of Diti in the show and is being lauded for her beautiful performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Soni who spoke about the show, her character and much more.

How similar is Diti's character to you?

The similarity between Diti and me is that we both are very confident and know what we are talking about. We know that certain things won’t be in our favour but we still try to make things work for us.

How challenging is it to perform in a mythological show?

This is actually challenging for me because this is my first mythological show. I have done historical shows but not a mytho show in my career. It's very new for me as I am not used to doing such shows. It was very difficult for me to say such lines in Hindi. Thanks to my co-stars who helped me. I was not able to say dialogues in that proper dialect and took many retakes but they always supported me. No one showed any tantrums. They knew that I want to give my best and I am trying hard so they supported me. Now, I am getting good at it. I feel so happy about myself and I am enjoying this character.

Did you do any special preparations for this role?

Yes, I did special preparations for this role. I have been reading about this character and the concept. I also read about everyone's character. I also read about Diti. Diti is a character who can manipulate things. She is extremely manipulative. She thinks about her kids more. She plays it smart. I do my makeup for the show. Diti is the Devi of Asurs. She appears to be negative but she is not. I took extra care about Diti's looks. I learnt her body language and personality.

